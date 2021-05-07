 

$570,000 of suspected drug money seized after minivan hits bus carrying Nebraska soccer team

Crime

by: Sam Sanderson,

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Seward County Independent and Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

SEWARD, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska authorities seized more than half a million dollars in suspected drug money after a former law enforcement officer crashed into a bus carrying a high school soccer team.

The crash happened on May 5 around 2 p.m., according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a van had crashed into a bus that was transporting the Girls Lincoln Pius X Catholic High School soccer team to North Platte for a game.

Deputies found out driver of the minivan is a 62-year-old California man and former law enforcement officer.

The drivers of the bus and minivan were taken to a Lincoln hospital but no serious injuries were reported.

After further investigation, the minivan driver was found to have around $570,000 in suspected drug currency.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

