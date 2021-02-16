 

5th shooting in 3 days as Americus police continue to search for suspects

Crime

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating another shooting that took place on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one victim injured. This is now the fifth shooting in about three days for Americus, starting on Valentine’s Day.

The incident took place between Bessie Mays Circle and Beale Street. It left a 20-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound in his leg and being treated at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

“We have identified at least one suspect in this case and one in one of the previous cases. Hopefully we have an arrest soon,” said Mark Scott, Chief of Police.

The police department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying those responsible for each of these incidents. Persons with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Line at 229-924-4102, or call and speak to an investigator at 229-924-3677.

