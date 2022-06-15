UPDATE (7:38 p.m.): Saraland Police charged a 72-year-old woman with her boyfriend’s murder after he was found with a gunshot wound at McMillan Barbeque.

Saraland investigators believe Juanita Dandles, 72, shot and killed Tommie Junior Smith June 11. Smith was on his way to the hospital when the driver stopped at the restaurant for help. Smith was pronounced dead on scene.

Surveillance video shows a woman driving Smith to the hospital, but it is not known if the driver is Dandles. Dandles and Smith were in a relationship at the time of the shooting. Dandles is currently being held in Metro jail.

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police released new information about the man who was found with a gunshot wound at McMillan Barbeque in Prichard, Ala.

Prichard Police were called to the restaurant after Tommie Junior Smith showed up at the restaurant with a gunshot wound. Officers determined that Smith was on his way to the hospital when he stopped at the restaurant for help. The 66-year-old was pronounced dead on scene. Prichard Police handed the case over to Saraland investigators.

Saraland Police are investigating the 7000 Block of Highway 45. Lt. Andrew Sullivan told WKRG News 5 that there are no more details at this time.

If you have any information, call the Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331 or call Crime Stoppers at 251-459-8477.