LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police is investigating a murder that occurred on Jan. 28, at Jameson Inn located at 110 Jameson Drive and is asking for public assistance to identify several subjects wanted for questioning by LaGrange Police Department concerning the murder.

On Jan. 28, around 11:50 p.m.,the LaGrange Police Department (LPD) Patrol Officers responded to a report about a person being shot at the Jameson Inn.

According to LPD, when responding officers arrived, they located Alan Dale Hughley Jr. suffering from several gunshot wounds. Hughley was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died due to his injuries.

The Police Department says that evidence at the scene indicated Hughley was shot by unknown suspects who fled the scene on foot.

The LaGrange Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the police department at 706-883-2603.