LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department said that three individuals were arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into vehicles and stealing wallets.

According to LPD, on Dec. 28 around 2:30 p.m., LPD officers responded to 207 North Greenwood St. to a report about two entering autos that happened at the location.

Two victims reported to police that their wallets containing credit cards were stolen from their vehicles. The stolen cards were used to buy numerous gift cards at a local business.

LPD says that the suspect vehicle was quickly determined and a BOLO was issued to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. Coweta County deputies were able to locate and stop the vehicle on Interstate 85.

Three suspects, Daraien Cooper, Mariah Best and Denzel Porches were arrested and charged with racketeer influence and corrupt organizations (RICO). All three were transported to the Troup County Jail.

LPD says the investigation is still ongoing and is asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Norris at 706-833-2677.