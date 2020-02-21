A Columbus woman faces a felony warrant in Auburn for trafficking

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Columbus, Ga. woman was charged with felony trafficking and taken into custody by the Auburn Police Division Narcotics Unit and agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency at a Lee County residence.

Kathy Ann Whitfield, 60 of Columbus, was charged with felony trafficking as the result of a joint investigation by the DEA and Auburn Police. Law enforcement officials searched the residence where Whitfield was found and recovered 6.5 kilos of cocaine, as well as a kilo press, more than six pounds of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle, and “an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.”

Law enforcement officials say that to date, the joint investigation has led to the total seizure of nearly $500,000, 15 kilos of cocaine, more than six pounds of marijuana, and an assault rifle.

Whitfield was taken to the Lee County Detention Facility and was later released on a $50,000 bond.