A Phenix City man received 128 month sentence in Columbus for multi-kilo cocaine case

A Phenix City man was sentenced to a 128 month imprisonment after being found guilty of attempting to sell 10 kilos of cocaine to an undercover agent, reports U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler. Once released from prison, Kenneth James, 51, will serve an additional five years of supervised release.

James was found guilty of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute on March 13, follow a three-day trial, said Peeler’s office.

U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land presided over the trial, before handing down the sentence.

“Mr. James was arrested at the Columbus Welcome Center parking lot on Williams Road in October 2017,” where he was found carrying 11,995 grams of cocaine in brick form, reportedly intending to sell it. Undercover surveillance by the Columbus Police Department led to his arrest.

A co-defendant, Marcus Marshall, 35, of Columbus, was also arrested during the sting operation, and pleaded guilty to his crime before being sentenced. James “has a criminal past,” with a previous conviction in December 1999 for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in the Middle District of Alabama.

“The penalty is severe for career criminals who traffic large quantities of illegal drugs in the Middle District of Georgia,” said Peeler. “The Columbus Police Department stopped a tremendous amount of cocaine from being distributed in their city by two known, high-quantity drug traffickers. I want to personally thank them for their efforts in this case.”