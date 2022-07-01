HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A suspect is now in custody after leading the police on a county-wide manhunt.

According to officials, both Headland Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search. The suspect was at a dollar store nearby, when they say he grabbed a checkbook and ran from the store into the woodline along Highway 431 in Headland.

HCSO assisted with the search by launching its helicopter. Police say a farmer in the area found the suspect and immediately called Headland PD where they immediately took the suspect into custody.

The name of the suspect is unknown at the time, however, we will keep you updated as this investigation continues.