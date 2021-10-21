A West Monroe man is behind bars for second degree rape

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 19, 2019, the Monroe Police Department began investigating a reported sexual assault that included then 47-year-old Chase E. Paul. At the time, Paul left the Celebrate Recovery Church on Whites Ferry Road in West Monroe, La. to meet a 16-year-old juvenile without parental consent.

The victim got into Paul’s vehicle after they agreed that he would give her a ride home. Once the victim was in the car, Paul traveled to Monroe, La. and rented a room at the Budget Inn motel located on the 2100 block of Louisville Avenue.

According to the victim, Paul asked her if she wanted something to eat and she agreed. After getting something to eat, Paul suggested that they get a room and he can take her home the next morning. The victim told Paul “I think you should take me home” and he refused to do so.

The victim stated that when she entered the room, she laid down because she was tired. At that moment, Paul allegedly walked beside the bed, placed his hand around her throat squeezing with his hands, and forced a multi-colored melted Xanax pill down her throat.

The victim stated that she immediately fell unconscious and awakened to Paul actively having sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The victim mentioned that she was so drowsy that she went back to sleep after she told Paul to get off of her. She also mentioned that Paul allegedly raped her approximately 10 times that night.

After Paul refused to cooperate with the investigation, a DNA search warrant was obtained and executed on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Investigators collected samples for DNA analysis. The results of the victim’s urine analysis detected THC/Marijuana, Amphetamine, and Methamphetamine in her urine which indicated drugs present during the alleged assault.

The victim also mentioned that when she told Paul that she was a 16-year-old, he stated “That’s okay. You will will be legal in a couple of years and that’s fine with me.” The morning after the alleged incident, there are video surveillance footages from two businesses that display Paul and the victim together.

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Paul and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Second Degree Rape and Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles.