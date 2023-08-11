LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say two people were arrested after leading authorities on a chase and were found with a t-shirt cannon near the Limestone Correctional Facility (LCF).

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Alvin Andrews and Ladarius McDade were arrested near the prison and charged with trespassing about prisons, attempting to elude, promoting prison contraband and drug trafficking.

ADOC says a vehicle was spotted around 11:22 p.m. on Wednesday near Nick Davis Road, but that when authorities responded, that car drove off starting a pursuit, which ended in a nearby neighborhood cul-de-sac.

While searching the path of the chase, ADOC reported they found a t-shirt cannon and a blue duffel bag that had “two cylinder-shaped packages wrapped in black tape, a night-vision monocular and an extra C02 cartridge.”

ADOC officials said its Law Enforcement Services Division and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigations worked together to arrest both men.

Andrews is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $78,500 bond.

McDade, who officials said had been released from Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs in February, is being held on a $158,000 bond.

While no motive or intent has been released at this time, ADOC officials say additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.