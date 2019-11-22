ADOC announces investigation of inmate death at Limestone Correctional Facility

HARVEST, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections has opened an investigation into the death of an inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility on Nov. 20.

Charles Brookshire, 63, was found unresponsive in the hospital ward of Limestone Correctional at about 2:50 a.m., officials say. Brookshire was admitted to the hospital ward on Oct. 24 for cancer.

Brookshire was pronounced dead by a physician at 3:05 a.m., according to ADOC. He was serving a five-year sentence out of Dekalb County for obstruction of justice-false identity.

ADOC says the final cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.