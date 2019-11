ELMORE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Staton Correctional Facility on Nov. 20.

Earl Hogan, 65, of Elmore, passed out while working in the garage at Staton, officials say. Officers performed CPR, then rushed Hogan to the medical unit. A physician reported Hogan dead at 3:27 p.m.

Hogan was serving a life sentence for murder out of Elmore County. Officials say that a cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.