ADOC investigating death at Elmore Correctional Facility

ELMORE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections Investigation and Intelligence Division is investigating the Oct. 23 death of an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility.

Robert Green, 51, of Pinson, was taken to a local hopsital after being found with a head injury around midnight, officials say.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Green was pronounced dead. He was serving a 20-year sentence for sexual abuse and Sodomy out of Jefferson County, according to ADOC.

The Department of Corrections says that the circumstances leading to Green’s head injury and subsequent death are under investigation, with more details to come later.