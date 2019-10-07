ADOC investigating inmate death at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at the William E. Donaldson Correctoins Facility in Bessemer, Ala.

Steven Davis, 35, of Graysville, was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Oct. 5, after ADOC officers say Davis “rushed out of his cell” with a weapon in each hand and tried to attack an officer.

Despite repeated warnings and officers trying to disarm Davis multiple times, ADOC officials say the inmate refused to follow orders and was subdued and secured before being taken to the infirmary and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

ADOC officials say the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be available after it concludes.