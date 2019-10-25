ADOC investigating inmate death at Holman Correctional Facility

ATMORE, Ala. (WRBL) – Law enforcement officers from the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division are investigating the Oct. 18 death of Ricky Gilland.

Gilland, age 46, of Vinemont, was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:05 a.m. the morning of Oct. 18. Officers entered the cell with medical staff and found discovered Gilland dead. Gilland was being held at Holman Correctional Facility.

At this time, officials do not believe the death was caused by foul play, but final cause of death is pending autopsy results. The investigation is ongoing, with additional information to come at its conclusion.