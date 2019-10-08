ADOC officer arrested for possession of contraband

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alabama Department of Corrections officer was arrested at St. Clair Correctional Facility for possession of illegal narcotics on Oct. 7.

Correctional Officer Ivan Caldwell, 26, of Birmingham was charged with two counts of trafficking in controlled substances, promoting prison contraband, and violation of license to carry a pistol, officials say.

Caldwell was found to be trafficking during a vehicle inspection, where he was found in possession of two packages containing 138 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of heroin. ADOC officials say he was transported and booked into the St. Clair County Jail.

“Proactive measures to eradicate criminal activity on facilities’ grounds, as well as inside our correctional facilities are implemented on a regular basis,” said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. “We are deeply committed to eliminating contraband inside our facilities that pose a significant risk to the safety of our staff and inmates.”

Caldwell resigned from his position, where he was employed since 2017, after his arrest.