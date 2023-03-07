MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of 37-year-old Jose Reyes, of Tallapoosa County, on nine counts of capital murder for the deaths of Omar Gallegos Vazquez and Sandra Vazquez Ceja.

In addition, Reyes was indicted on two counts of abuse of a corpse. Reyes received the indictment on Monday while being held at the Russell County Jail.

According to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, on Jan. 31, Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division provided evidence to Tallapoosa County grand jury, resulting in Reyes’ indictment on his murder and abuse of a corpse charges.

The indictment accuses Reyes of intentionally causing the deaths of Sandra Ceja and Omar Vazquez during the abduction and sexual assault of a minor. The indictment also alleges that Reyes dismembered and mutilated the corpses of Sandra Ceja and Omar Vazquez.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office says If Reyes is convicted, he faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole for each of the capital murder charges. The punishment for the abuse of corpses ranges from one to nine years behind bars.