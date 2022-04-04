COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man appeared in Recorder’s Court Monday morning, following an incident in which gunshots were fired inside an apartment last week.

According to police, Noah Smith, 21, fired multiple rounds at an apartment on Saunders Drive on March 28, 2022.

Police say the apartment was also occupied by a second person, identified by police as the victim.

Smith pled not guilty to multiple charges including aggravated assault.

Judge Julius Hunter set his bond at $13,500. The case has been bound over to Superior Court.