UPDATE (1:00 p.m.) –The University of South Alabama sent out an update on the bomb threat:

“As you will have seen in an earlier Campus Safety Alert, all activities in the Health Sciences and Simulation buildings have been temporarily suspended. Students, faculty, and staff who have classes or responsibilities in those buildings should plan to return to normal operations at 2:00 pm unless otherwise notified.”

UPDATE (12:20 p.m.) — According to an alert sent out to University of South Alabama students, University of South Alabama Police are investigating a report of a bomb threat. University of South Alabama police have evacuated the Health Sciences Building and the Simulation Building. The university says people should avoid the area until further notice.

University of Alabama in Huntsville evacuated students from multiple buildings on campus, including for Salmon Library, Roberts Hall, and the Nursing Building. WKRG sister station WHNT reports no reason for the evacuation was given on social media, but students received alerts that called the emergency a bomb threat.

Auburn University Police have cleared the Nursing building on campus, saying it is safe to resume normal activity after the university received a bomb threat there, according to WKRG sister station WRBL.

Jefferson State Community College near Birmingham posted on Twitter that a bomb threat was reported on campus and have asked all students and employees to evacuate all buildings.

UPDATE (11:56 a.m.): All the community colleges in the area of Dothan have been cleared, however, Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa has now received a bomb threat, according to the college’s administration.

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Five community colleges in Alabama received bomb threats Wednesday morning and are evacuating.

Reid State Technical College in Evergreen, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College campuses in Andalusia and Opp, Enterprise Community College and Wallace Community College in Dothan have received bomb threats. All of the colleges have been evacuated while law enforcement investigates the threats.

Enterprise Community College and Wallace Community College posted to their Facebook pages that their campuses are closed and that investigators are on the scene. Deputies with the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Evergreen Police Department are on scene at Reid State Technical College.