Alabama coroner arrested for sexual battery, GBI involved

EARLY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, the coroner for Early County, Alabama was arrested for sexual battery, according to a press release.

According to the news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Early County Coroner Todd Hunter, 51, of Blakely, was arrested for felony violation of oath of office and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Based on information obtained during the investigation, investigators believe there are other victims involved in Hunter’s crimes.

Hunter was transported to the Early County Jail where he is now released on bond.

This is an active investigation and WDHN will have updates as they become available.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the GBI at 229-777-2080 or the Early County Sheriff’s Office at 229-723-3577.