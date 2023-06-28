MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed murder convictions in two cases, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

In one case, James Lavondria Tunstall, 27, was convicted in the Mobile County Circuit Court on May 19, 2022. The evidence at trial showed Tunstall shot and killed Jermond Perryman, with a rifle on May 14, 2018.

Tunstall claimed self-defense but was rejected by both the judge and the jury at trial. He was sentenced to fifteen years and one-day imprisonment.

In another case, Terrance Jermaine Holder, age 43 was convicted in the Jefferson County Circuit Court on June 17, 2022.

The evidence at trial showed that Holder got into a dispute over a piece of property owned by his current girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend. Holder and his girlfriend got into a confrontation with the victims, Tommie Shyrie and Crystal Pickett.

During the argument, Holder shot and killed the victims and confessed to the murders during police interrogation. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.