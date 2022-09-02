HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wedowee, Alabama family involved in a hit and run accident is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever crashed into their car and fled the scene on foot. The crash happened on SR 219 near Pine Lake Road in Harris County, Georgia on March 27 around 3:29 p.m., according to a report by Georgia State Patrol.

According to Elizabeth “Beth” Morris Busbin, one of three victims in the accident, a witness described the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a green shirt. Beth said she will post pictures of him from someone’s camera on her Facebook page when she gets them.

The offending vehicle was a 2006 Chevrolet Suburban (The report calls it a Tahoe, but a picture shows a Suburban.) with tag number 43A0TE3. It was registered to Martin Antonio Salas of Opelika. However, the driver may not be the same person as the registered owner.

Beth’s husband, Ronald Busbin, was driving the family’s silver 2017 Jaguar XE 25T. Their three-year-old granddaughter was in the back seat. The offending vehicle was travelling south while the Busbins were travelling north.

Photo of the crash scene provided by Elizabeth “Beth” Morris Busbin.

“The guy started coming through the yellow line,” Beth said. “He went from one side of the road to the other side of the road and back towards the normal side.”

Her husband slowed the car down, Beth said, to avoid the oncoming vehicle. Then, the Chevrolet hit the Busbins’ Jaguar head on. The report says that after impact, the Chevrolet rotated counterclockwise and hit the driver side of the Jaguar “with the rear portion of its passenger side.”

“My granddaughter was sitting in her car seat behind me on the passenger’s side, and that’s the only place in my car that was not damaged, which is crazy,” Beth said.

Beth said the hood of the Jaguar came through the windshield on the driver’s side.

“So if there had not been an airbag, he would have hit his head on the hood,” she said.

Both Ronald and Beth were injured directly by the crash. Beth said she shattered her femur, broke her tibia and broke some of the metatarsals in one of her feet.

“And then lots of bruises, and I had a concussion and some other after-effects like vertigo from all that,” she said. “I’m still having a lot of problems.”

Ronald, Beth said, had wounds in his knees, legs and hands and was badly bruised.

Their granddaughter bit her tongue and lip, Beth said, and had bruises from the car seat straps.

“Something more needs to be done because this happens so much lately,” Beth said. “And there’s no accountability for it.”

Someone who lived nearby, a retired firefighter, said the impact sounded like an explosion, according to Beth.

“So he came out to see,” she said. “So did other people. And everybody were so amazing to us. Amazing. It kind of restored my faith in humanity. One of the men even gave my husband a pair of reading glasses because his glasses got lost in the wreck.”

In an email, Sgt. First Class J. Thompson of Georgia State Patrol told Beth that Alabama agencies had visited the residence where the Chevrolet was registered and said it appeared unoccupied.

If you have information pertaining to this case, contact Beth at busbin.beth@gmail.com or call Georgia State Patrol. Post 2 of Georgia State Patrol, which covers Harris and Troup Counties, can be reached at (706) 845-4104.