VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Chambers County residents were arrested on Wednesday on charges of elderly abuse and first-degree neglect, according to a Valley Police Department news release.

On March 16, 2022, Valley Police Officers responded to a residence located on 24th Ave. in Valley, Alabama, regarding a report of an elderly female found deceased.

After arriving at the scene, officers discovered Janice Ramsey Hawkins, 72, deceased in the living room. Two other individuals, Walter Alfred Hawkins, 74, the victim’s husband, and her daughter Christy Lee Hawkins, 45, were also inside the residence.

According to the Valley Police Department, Valley Investigators responded, recorded the scene, and collaborated with the District Attorney’s Office due to the living conditions the responding officers observed.

Authorities also arranged for Janice Hawkins to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for an autopsy.

On May 4, 2022, Valley Investigators received the victim’s autopsy report, which states that her cause of death was the failure to thrive associated with complications from diabetes.

The report identified key reasons leading to the victim’s death, including malnutrition, the victim having a body mass index of 14 kilograms per meter squared, sunken eyes, prominent ribs, dehydration, and appalling living conditions.

Valley Investigators also discovered that the victim had not seen the doctor since 2018 and found nine different prescriptions for the victim which had not been refilled since 2018.

On Wednesday, with the approval of the District Attorney’s Office of the Fifth Judicial Circuit, Walter Alfred Hawkins and Christy Lee Hawkins were both arrested and charged with elderly abuse and first-degree neglect.

Authorities transported both suspects to the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.