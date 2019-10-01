Alabama jury finds Columbus man guilty of murder in vehicle death of Frank McLemore

A Columbus man was found guilty on Murder charges Tuesday afternoon in Russell County Circuit Court.

Dezhaun Dumas was in a stolen Honda CRV eluding Columbus police when he crashed into Frank McLemore’s SUV in Phenix City. McLemore died from injuries sustained when Dumas ran the red light with at least three patrol cars giving chase. McLemore’s wife, Erin, was seriously injured in the crash.

The jury found Dumas, 18 at the time of the crash, guilty of 2nd Degree Aggravated Assault against Erin McLemore, and guilty of bringing stolen property into the state. Dumas faces up to 99 years in prison for the murder charge.

Judge David Johnson set sentencing for December.

During the two-day trial, Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis told the jury that Dumas “murdered McLemore as surly as he shot him with a pistol.”

Defense attorney David Jones argued that Dumas did not know McLemore, had no reason to harm him and thus it could not be murder.

On Tuesday morning before the jury got the case, Erin McLemore and Dumas both testified.

Erin McLemore told the jury how they were leaving her 50th Central High School reunion on the way toa granddaughter’s engagement party in Columbus. They were pulling out of the Central Activity Center onto Crawford Road when Dumas ran a red light and struck them after two cars in front of them cleared the intersection.

Erin McLemore told the jury this morning she remembered the impact of the crash, but nothing much after that. She said it was a loud thump.

Dumas told the jury that he was “scared” and that’s why he ran from the police. Jurors saw police dashcam video of the nearly 20-minute chase that started on Brown Avenue in Columbus went to Alabama, looped back into Georgia before going back into Alabama.