TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced the arrest of an Alabama man with help from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after he scammed an elderly couple out of thousands of dollars for a sunroom construction project.

On July 12, TCSO says patrol deputies received a complaint about David Jason Baggett, the owner of JL&B Home Imporvements, LLC and Window Depot of the Chattahoochee Valley of Columbus.

According to TCSO, Baggett scammed an elderly couple out of $88,000 in Talbot County for a sunroom addition to their residence. On Oct. 21, 2022, the couple signed a contract with Baggett for the sunroom to be built and paid an initial amount of $43,000.

Six months’ worth of emails were sent between the elderly couple and Baggett, with him providing multiple excuses for the lack of progress on the sunroom construction. On March 21, 2023, Bagget asked for the final payment, stating that the sunroom would still be built, and the couple paid him an additional $45,000.

The couple eventually requested their money back after Baggett stopped communicating with them. TCSO says the sunroom was supposed to be complete by April 12 based on the contract agreement between the couple and Baggett.

After ceasing communication with the couple, Baggett moved thousands of dollars between banks. TCSO investigators obtained felony warrants for three counts of Theft by Deception and two counts of Exploitation of a Disabled Adult on Baggett on July 28, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Baggett at his residence in Salem, Alabama.

TCSO says Baggett has been extradited to the Talbot County Detention Center.