Prevention tips and information about catalytic converters provided by the Opelika Police Department

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to a news release from the Opelika Police Department, catalytic converter thefts are increasing in the Lee County area. Authorities say that the catalytic converters contain valuable metal, which can quickly be sold.

On Tuesday, around 12:25 a.m., Opelika Police Officers responded to an alarm call from the Gateway Tire and Auto, located at 2023 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, Alabama.

After arriving at the scene, responding officers intercepted Jeffrey Sullivan, 34, from Tallassee, Alabama, who, at the time, attempted to leave the business.

Officers also found a cut in the fence behind the business and retrieved electronic power tools, gloves, bolt cutters, and two damaged catalytic converters, which authorities determined were stolen.

Officers arrested Sullivan and charged him with second-degree property theft and possession of burglary tools.

The police department encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.