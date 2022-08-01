PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital.

After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Battle eventually was transported via airlift to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

Law enforcement later determined Battle was shot on the 400th block of Alabama Highway 165. According to the police department, Battle is in stable condition.

Later that morning, on July 30, Fredrick Elias, 35, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, turned himself into authorities at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office for the shooting. Authorities charged Elias with attempted murder and are conducting an investigation.

Stay with News 3 as more details become available.