Alabama man charged with shaking child to point of seizures, brain damage

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Alabama said a man has been arrested and accused of shaking a child and causing a brain injury.

Aaron Anthony Stites, 26, of Hanceville was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree assault and torture/willful abuse of a child.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said a Sunday investigation determined Stites shook a child, causing seizures and brain trauma.

Limited information was given on the case due to the graphic nature of the crime and the crime involving a child.

“As I have said before, we have made it a priority to care for those who cannot care and fight for themselves,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said in the statement. “When someone injures a child, there isn’t a punishment severe enough for them to receive.”

CCSO worked in cooperation with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Human Resources on the case.

It’s unclear whether Stites has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.