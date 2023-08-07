MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced the conviction of an Alabama man for planning to distribute numerous drugs and owning ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, 36-year-old Robert Damaine Salter, from Montgomery, was convicted of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin, distribution of heroin and being a felon possessing ammunition. The jury found Salter guilty on Aug. 3.

Based on court documents and other evidence presented during Salter’s trial, in 2022, authorities initiated an investigation, where they learned about communication between Salter and others discussing purchasing various illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Stacey Audrice Toney from Montgomery was an individual who participated in conversations with Salter. In one of the calls between Salter and Toney, he agreed to buy seven ounces of what he referred to as “ice cream cones,” which is code for crystal methamphetamine.

In other calls between the two, Toney discussed selling substantial quantities of methamphetamine, which the U.S. Attorney’s Office says she sometimes discussed selling as much as a kilogram.

During the investigation, agents obtained search warrants for residences associated with Salter and Toney. During the searches, agents found numerous illegal drugs and discovered two rounds of .40 caliber ammunition at Salter’s residence. Agents also found a firearm at Toney’s residence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says both individuals are convicted felons and are prohibited from owning a firearm or ammunition.

Salter now faces 10 years to life in federal prison. Toney previously pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin; and being a felon in possession of a firearm. She is also facing 10 years to life in federal prison.

Salter’s sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the upcoming month and the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Toney’s hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.