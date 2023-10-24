MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama announced an Alabama man was sentenced to over 10 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor under 16.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Karnival McGhee, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 125 months in prison. McBride’s sentencing came after previously pleading guilty to sex trafficking a minor.

During McBride’s sentencing on Monday, McBride was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

Based on McBride’s plea agreement and other court documents, in December 2021, McGhee was contacting a child under the age of 16 for several days. During that time, McGhee both in person and through social media assisted and enabled the minor to engage in sexual acts with others in exchange for money.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also says McGhee also facilitated the “commercial sex” by arranging and paying for hotel rooms.