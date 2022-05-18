MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Jesse Lamar McCormick, 24, from Wetumpka, Alabama, was sentenced to 210 months in prison for child sexual exploitation and sharing obscene material with a minor, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

In addition to McCormick’s sentence, he must serve 10 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

According to McCormick’s plea agreement and other court documents, he participated in multiple youth groups and organizations in Autauga and Elmore Counties.

In April 2020, Prattville Police Department Investigators initiated an investigation after receiving a report about inappropriate communication between McCormick and a minor.

The victim reported that on April 4, 2020, McCormick requested images of the victim’s genitals during a Snapchat conversation.

Further investigation confirmed the victim’s claim of the Snapchat conversation and revealed that McCormick communicated with several other minors, and additional victims were identified.

During McCormick’s plea hearing on July 29, 2021, he specifically confessed that on at least five occasions, between March and April 2020, he participated in electronic communication, requesting obscene material from minor victims.

Additionally, McCormick confessed to sending images and videos of his genitals and videos of himself engaging in sexual acts to minors between March and April 2020.

McCormick’s victims range from 12 to 15 in age. McCormick pled guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a child and three counts of transferring obscene material to a minor.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Prattville Police Department, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wetumpka Police Department investigated McCormick’s case. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.