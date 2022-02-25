MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a felony theft that occurred at a retail store and is seeking the public’s help.

On Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, 2022, an unknown individual stole multiple items from a business located on Vaughn Road. The individual entered into the business on two separate occasions.

Currently, the Montgomery Police Department identified the individual as a black male who stole various items.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app.