MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Willie Frank Harvis, 62, from Enterprise, Alabama, received 74 months in prison for possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of several firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

In addition to Harvis’s prison sentence, he must serve three years of supervised release.

According to Harvis’s plea agreement and other court records, in January 2019, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office suspected that Harvis had sold drugs from his residence.

After acquiring a search warrant, on Feb. 1, 2019, authorities searched Harvis’s residence and discovered crack cocaine and 11 firearms. Harvis has several felony convictions prohibiting him from possessing a gun.

The ATF, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Enterprise Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the DEA investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell T. Duraski prosecuted the case.