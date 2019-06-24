Alabama Trooper arrested on Felony Theft by Deception charges in Tallapoosa Co.

TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms an Alabama State Trooper is on leave following his arrest in Tallapoosa County on theft charges. 

38-year-old Bryan Edwards of ALEA’s Alexander City Highway Patrol Post is on mandatory leave pending the investigation.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett confirms Edwards was arrested Wednesday on First Degree Theft by Deception Charges, a felony, involving a vehicle. “We received a complaint on Jun. 17, and started an investigation. The victim obtained a warrant and Edwards turned himself into the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s office on Wednesday, Jun. 19. Edwards is out of jail on a $10,000 bond,” Abbett said.  Abbett says Edwards is a former deputy with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and had been working as an Alabama State Trooper for about a year.

Abbett confirms the complaint alleges “On or about August 1, 2018, Edwards knowingly obtained by deception control over $6,000 of the purchase and title of a white in color Nissan Altima, with the intent to deprive the owner of said property.”

