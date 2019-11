MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that former Cpl. Sean Blackburn of the Wetumpka Police Department was arrested for two counts of Theft of Property in the 2nd degree.

ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation took Blackburn into custody on Nov. 19 after investigating a possible theft of evidence at the request of Wetumpka PD. Blackburn is now being held at Elmore County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.

There is no further information available at this time.