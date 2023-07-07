ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, ALEA announced the arrest of a Clanton, Alabama, man after a law enforcement pursuit ensued on Interstate 65.

According to ALEA, around 7:13 a.m. on Friday, ALEA Highway Patrol Division attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Kia Sorento for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 near Exit 186.

The driver of the vehicle exited the interstate on U.S. 31, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit abruptly ended after the Kia Sorento exited roadway and crashed after passing through the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.

ALEA says the driver fled on foot into the woods. Authorities later found the suspect, who was identified as 24-year-old Lashaun A. Washington.

Wetumpka Police Officers arrested Washington and charged him with Attempting to Elude and Reckless Endangerment.

At the time of his arrest, ALEA says Washington also had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and that he is being held without a bond at the Elmore County Jail.