MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – ALEA announced the arrest of an Alabama man with multiple arrest warrants after a police chase resulted in a car crash and a short on-foot pursuit.

On Thursday, at around 1:30 p.m., ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation Special Agents aided during the pursuit of a 2021 GMC Yukon on Interstate 85 in Montgomery County.

ALEA says the pursuit started in Autauga County on Interstate 65 but ended after the GMC Yukon crashed into another vehicle on Perry Hill Road.

After the car crash, the suspect attempted to flee on foot, and after a brief pursuit, authorities apprehended the suspect. The suspect, who authorities identified as 35-year-old Theodric. R. Collins was arrested and charged with Felony Attempting to Elude.

At the time of the pursuit, ALEA says Collins also had several warrants for his arrest, and authorities transported him to the Montgomery County Jail.