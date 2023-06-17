CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says Special Agents with its State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have launched an investigation relating to the double murder in Conecuh County on Saturday, June 17.

According to the ALEA, Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office had requested the investigation but did not give details exactly when and where it occurred.

Individuals connected to the incident are believed to be traveling in a white 2009 GMC Yukon with possible damage to the driver-side rear windows, ALEA mentioned. They are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked not to approach or attempt to contact the individuals but immediately notify the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office at 251-578-1260 or the ALEA SBI Crime Hotline at 1-800-392-8011.