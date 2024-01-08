BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – ALEA said an investigation has been launched into an officer-involved shooting with a Eufaula man.

According to ALEA, after receiving a request from the Eufaula Police Department, ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation special agents intitated an investigation .

The incident happened on Jan. 7, after an Eufaula Police officer and a Deputy Fire Marshal with the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office were surveilling West Barbour County near U.S. 431 for an ongoing investigation.

While patrolling the area, an individual discharged a firearm toward the Deputy Fire Marshal and Eufaula Police Officer, which caused damage to both the officer and Deputy Fire Marshal’s vehicles.

The subject, later identified as 49-year-old Patrick Lashone Brooks. He was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted murder. Brooks was taken to the Barbour County Jail with no bond.

ALEA says the Deputy Fire Marshal nor the officer were injured during the incident.