MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Special Agents initiated an investigation into an officer-involved shooting involving ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division Troopers.

According to ALEA, troopers conducted a traffic stop around 2:26 p.m. on Thursday on a reportedly stolen 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck on Interstate 65 southbound near the 185-mile marker in Autauga County.

The vehicle operator attempted to flee from troopers, resulting in a law enforcement pursuit. During the pursuit, the driver of the Dodge pickup truck caused two traffic accidents before crashing and overturning around 2:38 p.m. near the 173-mile marker in Montgomery County.

After the Dodge truck crashed, gunfire between the troopers and an occupant in the truck was exchanged, resulting in one occupant dying and the other occupant being transported to a local hospital. During the pursuit and fire exchange, no officers were hurt.

ALEA says this case is still under investigation, and the case will be given to the Montgomery County DA’s Office.