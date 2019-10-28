Alleged stalker represents himself in Columbus court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Malcolm Jackson, 30, chose to defend himself Monday in Muscogee County Superior Court against charges of aggravated stalking and aggravated assault. The case has drawn heavy media interest because Jackson’s then-girlfriend, Ebony Giddens, disappeared in March 2018.

The charges stem from alleged stalking of Giddens prior to her disappearance.

The decision to defend himself during the court proceedings came after Jackson fired two public defenders. Jackson is not facing charges related to Giddens’ disappearance.

Giddens has been missing since March of 2018, and has not been seen or heard from since. Jackson stands accused of putting a gun to her head and sending threatening text messages before her disappearance.

Judge Arthur Smith has repeatedly advised Jackson against serving as his own attorney, and Columbus attorney Angela Dillon is sitting at the table with Jackson in case he as legal questions.

Jackson is also facing an additional charge of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Opening statements in the case could come as early as this afternoon after jury selection concludes.