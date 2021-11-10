Amber Alert: 1-year-old Georgia boy still missing after SUV found

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRBL) – A one-year-old Georgia boy is still missing after his abduction from the Clarkston area early Wednesday morning.

An Amber Alert was issued for Blace Barnett, after he was abducted in the early morning hours of November 10, 2021.

Police have not released information about the person responsible for abducting the little boy.

The baby was taken from 1000 Montreal Road in Clarkston at 1:00 a.m., according to the Clarkston Police Department. He was inside the family’s SUV when it was stolen from outside of the family’s home.

Wednesday afternoon, the SUV was located, but Blace was not inside.

The SUV is described as a gray/silver 2002 Ford Explorer with a Georgia tag applied for paper with the number P2722946. The paper is taped in the back window.

According to police, the vehicle was located in the area of Brannon Hills Condos off of Memorial College Avenue at around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

When the vehicle was found, both Blace and his car seat were missing from it. The SUV has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters for evidence processing.

When Blace was last seen, he was wearing black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper, no pants, and was wrapped in blanket.

Anyone with information about about this case should call the Clarkston Police Department at 404-557-8956.