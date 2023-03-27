AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced the arrest of an Americus Police Officer charged with criminal damage to property, making false statements, and violating the oath of office.

According to the GBI, 37-year-old Richard Irvin Franklin II was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Damage to Property (2nd Degree), one count of Violation of Oath of Office, and one count of Making False Statements.

The GBI says on March 7, Americus Police Chief Mark Scott requested the GBI to conduct a criminal investigation on Franklin after he was suspected of committing property damage.

GBI agents later provided a Southwestern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge with probable cause supporting the distribution of arrest warrants.

On March 24, Franklin resigned from his position with the Americus Police Department, and GBI agents later arrested Franklin and transported him to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

The GBI says the investigation is still active and is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus, Georgia, at 229-931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677.