AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man died in a shooting incident in Americus on Sunday, June 18, states the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to law enforcement, Ja’Marcus Dariso, 20, was injured in the incident that happened in the 300 block of Poplar Street at around 2:15 a.m.

The GBI says police received a 911 call at around 1:45 a.m. Police and EMS took Dariso to Phoebe Sumter Hospital where he died.

Anyone with information should call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).