Americus man killed on Lester Street, homicide investigation under way

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Americus Police and the GBI are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man.

Police have identified the victim as Kedrick Deon Williams.

According to police, the shooting happened Wednesday night in the 100 block of Lester Street.

The investigation began when police and first responders were called out to the scene at around 8:36 p.m. following reports of a man down.

When officials arrived, they found Williams had been shot several times.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.