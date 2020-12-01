Americus murder suspect in custody in Henry County Jail, to be transferred to Sumter County

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Americus Police say the suspect in a Nov. 25, 2020 murder is in custody in Henry County after a traffic stop by Henry County Police.

Police say on Nov. 25. Kedrick Deon Williams, 35 of Americus, was pronounced dead around 8:46 p.m. after officers responded to reports of a man down on Lester Street. Working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Eric Romone Lewis, 37 of Americus, was developed as a suspect in the murder.

Law enforcement officials believed that Lewis was armed and dangerous and asked the public to report any information about his whereabouts.

Now, police say Lewis was taken into custody at a traffic stop by the Henry County Police Department. Officials say he was taken without incident and is being held in the Henry County Jail, pending transfer to Sumter County.

Lewis has been charged with Murder.