Americus Police and GBI investigating a series of weekend shootings

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a series of shootings. According to Police Chief Mark Scott, the GBI has been called in to assist with the investigation into a series of shootings that happened over the weekend.



Chief Scott says on Saturday at 11:36 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired on

Cherokee Street. A home was hit by bullets but no one was injured, according to Chief Scott.

Early the next morning on Sunday at 4:34 a.m., shots were fired in to a home in the area of Norman Cole Street and Bessie Mays Circle. Chief Scott says no injuries were reported in this shooting.

Sunday night at 10:30 p.m., police were called out to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical after two men with gunshot wounds showed up at the hospital. According to Chief Scott, a 19-year-old man and a

21-year-old man were taken to the emergency room by private vehicle.

The 21-year-old has been transferred to a trauma center in Macon for treatment. The 19-year-old was treated and released from the hospital.

According to Chief Scott, investigation into this incident indicates that the shootings

took place in the area of Bell and Hampton Streets in Americus.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus

Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.