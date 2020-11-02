Americus Police and GBI investigating a series of weekend shootings

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bullet_18819

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a series of shootings. According to Police Chief Mark Scott, the GBI has been called in to assist with the investigation into a series of shootings that happened over the weekend.

Chief Scott says on Saturday at 11:36 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired on
Cherokee Street. A home was hit by bullets but no one was injured, according to Chief Scott.

Early the next morning on Sunday at 4:34 a.m., shots were fired in to a home in the area of Norman Cole Street and Bessie Mays Circle. Chief Scott says no injuries were reported in this shooting.

Sunday night at 10:30 p.m., police were called out to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical after two men with gunshot wounds showed up at the hospital. According to Chief Scott, a 19-year-old man and a
21-year-old man were taken to the emergency room by private vehicle.

The 21-year-old has been transferred to a trauma center in Macon for treatment. The 19-year-old was treated and released from the hospital.

According to Chief Scott, investigation into this incident indicates that the shootings
took place in the area of Bell and Hampton Streets in Americus.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus
Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

On the Ballot - Georgia Ballot Measures

More On The Ballot

7 Day Forecast

Monday

64° / 37°
Clear
Clear 0% 64° 37°

Tuesday

68° / 42°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 68° 42°

Wednesday

71° / 49°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 49°

Thursday

73° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 73° 56°

Friday

75° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 61°

Saturday

75° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 66°

Sunday

76° / 68°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 76° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

58°

6 PM
Clear
0%
58°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

8 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

9 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

11 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

12 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

2 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

3 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

4 AM
Clear
0%
40°

40°

5 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

6 AM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories