 

Americus police are searching for two men suspected of committing a series of local shootings

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Police are looking for two suspects that are linked to a series of shootings that began on Feb. 14, 2021.

Devonte Jamal Tucker, 26, is wanted on seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Another suspect, Christopher Hurley Jr., 27, is wanted on one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Persons with information on either of these suspects can call the anonymous Crime Tip Line at 229-924-4102, or call and speak to an investigator at 229-924-3677. Persons with immediate knowledge of either suspect’s location should call 911 immediately.

