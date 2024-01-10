SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The GBI said an Amercus resident was arrested and charged after he was caught in possession of various drugs and firearms during a traffic stop.
According to the GBI, on Monday after a month-long joint drug investigation, Americus Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 35-year-old Juan Antonious Boon to arrest him for an outstanding warrant.
Boone initially attempted to drive away and then resorted to fleeing on foot, but law enforcement were able to successfully apprehend him.
Following his arrest, police recovered the following evidence:
- Nearly 3,000 grams of suspected marijuana
- 120 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- 165 grams of suspected crack cocaine
- 200 grams of suspected powder cocaine
- Two grams of suspected fentanyl
- Three handguns
- Over $12,400 in cash
Boone was taken to the Sumter County Jail and charged with:
- Probation violation
- Two counts of theft by receiving stolen property
- Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Two counts of trafficking cocaine
- One count of trafficking methamphetamine
- Obstruction
- Aggravated assault against a police officer