SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The GBI said an Amercus resident was arrested and charged after he was caught in possession of various drugs and firearms during a traffic stop.

According to the GBI, on Monday after a month-long joint drug investigation, Americus Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 35-year-old Juan Antonious Boon to arrest him for an outstanding warrant.

Boone initially attempted to drive away and then resorted to fleeing on foot, but law enforcement were able to successfully apprehend him.

Following his arrest, police recovered the following evidence:

Nearly 3,000 grams of suspected marijuana

120 grams of suspected methamphetamine

165 grams of suspected crack cocaine

200 grams of suspected powder cocaine

Two grams of suspected fentanyl

Three handguns

Over $12,400 in cash

Boone was taken to the Sumter County Jail and charged with: