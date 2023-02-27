AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After arresting an aggravated assault suspect over the weekend, the Americus Police Department continues to search for two other men with active warrants.

On Feb. 24 around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Cherokee Street.

At the scene, police found a 29-year-old male and a 10-year-old female shot. Both were taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center by EMS.

Police identified three suspects: 19-year-old Jatrellis Brown, 21-year-old Khalil Reynolds and 18-year-old Kyon Hubbard.

Photos provided by the Americus Police Department

Brown is currently in custody. Reynolds and Hubbard have active warrants. Police say all are charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677. The afterhours line can be reached at (229) 937-9011.

