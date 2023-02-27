AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After arresting an aggravated assault suspect over the weekend, the Americus Police Department continues to search for two other men with active warrants.
On Feb. 24 around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Cherokee Street.
At the scene, police found a 29-year-old male and a 10-year-old female shot. Both were taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center by EMS.
Police identified three suspects: 19-year-old Jatrellis Brown, 21-year-old Khalil Reynolds and 18-year-old Kyon Hubbard.
Brown is currently in custody. Reynolds and Hubbard have active warrants. Police say all are charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677. The afterhours line can be reached at (229) 937-9011.
